Settle it amicably

That Tata would not agree to part with stakes in all its listed firms was clear all along, since that would have granted Mistry too much control over its tightly held money-spinners like Tata Consultancy Services. But the divergence between the warring partners over Tata Sons’ value suggests bleak prospects for any kind of early deal. This has set the stage for a prolonged court battle. Tata can afford to stretch it out, it seems: It’s in better financial shape and may have a handle on Mistry’s holding in Tata Sons if these shares can’t be sold to a third party without its consent. Still, we should hope for a swift resolution of this dispute.