Shadow effect

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 10:41 PM IST Livemint

Our big shadow banks do need close supervision and not just for the asset-liability mismatches that tend to bedevil them. RBI should also be wary of the chief flaw of a size-based regulatory structure

Call it the IL&FS effect, after Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that went bust in 2018, followed by Dewan Housing Finance Corp. in 2019. The two collapses shook confidence in our shadow banking system and sparked fears of contagion beyond this sub-sector. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed a four-tier framework to regulate NBFCs. Those with assets of up to 1,000 crore would form the base layer and would have light-touch regulation, with compliance requirements to get stricter as they ascend the size hierarchy. NBFCs at the top, deemed likely to pose systemic risks, would be monitored most closely.

Our big shadow banks do need close supervision and not just for the asset-liability mismatches that tend to bedevil them. RBI should also be wary of the chief flaw of a size-based regulatory structure. Unless it is designed very well, without jerky jumps from one level to the next, the fear of a heavier compliance burden could act as a disincentive for NBFCs to grow beyond a point. New rules must not distort the market they operate in.

