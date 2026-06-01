Mint Quick Edit | India’s defence must adapt to shifts in the dynamics of power projection across the Indo-Pacific

The Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore ended on Sunday with defence mavens hunting for clues of what may arise from today’s geopolitical flux.
The Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore ended on Sunday with defence mavens hunting for clues of what may arise from today’s geopolitical flux.
Organized by London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, this year’s edition saw China and Japan argue about arming up and a notable shift in America’s tone on Taiwan in apparent deference to Beijing.
Organized by London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, this year’s edition saw China and Japan argue about arming up and a notable shift in America’s tone on Taiwan in apparent deference to Beijing.
Like the recent US-China summit, it hinted of an ‘American Century’ turning Asian sooner than expected.
As for arms deals, India’s sale of BrahMos missiles to Vietnam made news.
US ‘war secretary’ Pete Hegseth called India a “critical anchor” in South Asia; as if to reassure Asian allies, he said the US will work closely with Japan and South Korea.
In parallel, the Aukus triad of Australia, the UK and US unveiled a joint plan to develop aquatic drones for tasks like subsea cable defence.
This seems like a response to the West Asia war, while Aukus’s early focus was on submarine power projection in the East.
India’s defence export wins are cheer-worthy, but our basic aim is strategic autonomy.
The high seas of the Indo-Pacific may get choppier, AI-run aquatic drones could impact trade flows and we must adapt without ado.