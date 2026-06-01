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Mint Quick Edit | India’s defence must adapt to shifts in the dynamics of power projection across the Indo-Pacific

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read1 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Summary

China-US geo-rivalry was under watch at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, the first after West Asia flared up into war. So were other moves, including Aukus’s and India’s. Here’s the key takeaway for New Delhi.

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The Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore ended on Sunday with defence mavens hunting for clues of what may arise from today’s geopolitical flux.

The Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore ended on Sunday with defence mavens hunting for clues of what may arise from today’s geopolitical flux.

Organized by London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, this year’s edition saw China and Japan argue about arming up and a notable shift in America’s tone on Taiwan in apparent deference to Beijing.

Organized by London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, this year’s edition saw China and Japan argue about arming up and a notable shift in America’s tone on Taiwan in apparent deference to Beijing.

Like the recent US-China summit, it hinted of an ‘American Century’ turning Asian sooner than expected.

Also Read | The budget's defence outlay should strengthen India’s strategic autonomy

As for arms deals, India’s sale of BrahMos missiles to Vietnam made news.

US ‘war secretary’ Pete Hegseth called India a “critical anchor” in South Asia; as if to reassure Asian allies, he said the US will work closely with Japan and South Korea.

In parallel, the Aukus triad of Australia, the UK and US unveiled a joint plan to develop aquatic drones for tasks like subsea cable defence.

Also Read | Geo-opportunity: Europe could unlock its defence market for Indian manufacturers

This seems like a response to the West Asia war, while Aukus’s early focus was on submarine power projection in the East.

India’s defence export wins are cheer-worthy, but our basic aim is strategic autonomy.

Also Read | Brahmos and Akash proved their worth as missiles in the India-Pakistan clash

The high seas of the Indo-Pacific may get choppier, AI-run aquatic drones could impact trade flows and we must adapt without ado.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionQuick EditMint Quick Edit | India’s defence must adapt to shifts in the dynamics of power projection across the Indo-Pacific

Mint Quick Edit | India’s defence must adapt to shifts in the dynamics of power projection across the Indo-Pacific

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read1 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Ukraine War LIVE | Japan Deepens NATO Ties With Historic Ukraine Mission Deployment
Summary

China-US geo-rivalry was under watch at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, the first after West Asia flared up into war. So were other moves, including Aukus’s and India’s. Here’s the key takeaway for New Delhi.

Gift this article

The Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore ended on Sunday with defence mavens hunting for clues of what may arise from today’s geopolitical flux.

The Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore ended on Sunday with defence mavens hunting for clues of what may arise from today’s geopolitical flux.

Organized by London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, this year’s edition saw China and Japan argue about arming up and a notable shift in America’s tone on Taiwan in apparent deference to Beijing.

Organized by London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, this year’s edition saw China and Japan argue about arming up and a notable shift in America’s tone on Taiwan in apparent deference to Beijing.

Like the recent US-China summit, it hinted of an ‘American Century’ turning Asian sooner than expected.

Also Read | The budget's defence outlay should strengthen India’s strategic autonomy

As for arms deals, India’s sale of BrahMos missiles to Vietnam made news.

US ‘war secretary’ Pete Hegseth called India a “critical anchor” in South Asia; as if to reassure Asian allies, he said the US will work closely with Japan and South Korea.

In parallel, the Aukus triad of Australia, the UK and US unveiled a joint plan to develop aquatic drones for tasks like subsea cable defence.

Also Read | Geo-opportunity: Europe could unlock its defence market for Indian manufacturers

This seems like a response to the West Asia war, while Aukus’s early focus was on submarine power projection in the East.

India’s defence export wins are cheer-worthy, but our basic aim is strategic autonomy.

Also Read | Brahmos and Akash proved their worth as missiles in the India-Pakistan clash

The high seas of the Indo-Pacific may get choppier, AI-run aquatic drones could impact trade flows and we must adapt without ado.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionQuick EditMint Quick Edit | India’s defence must adapt to shifts in the dynamics of power projection across the Indo-Pacific
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