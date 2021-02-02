OPEN APP
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Sharp and spot on

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 12:41 AM IST Livemint

What’s equally refreshing is that off-budget expenses have been drawn into the budget numbers, thus boosting the credibility of India’s fiscal math. Large deficits do entail risks, but these will probably be outweighed by the gains

The Union budget unveiled on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is decisive and sharp in its effort to go all out with big money to put a big crisis behind us. Our covid-hit economy needed a significant stimulus and it’s here at last. Capital expenditure is slated to rise handsomely, with healthcare, infrastructure, rural development, and education expected to benefit from the Centre’s increased outlays. These are well picked sectors. Big spending here can multiply incomes and revive demand that was repressed by the pandemic’s direct fallout and the uncertainty it threw us into. If private investment joins the action, so much the better.

Amazingly, enlarged outlays haven’t lumped us with heavier taxes to cough up. The Centre will borrow the extra resources it needs to fund all this. Notably, Sitharaman hasn’t been apologetic at all about a huge fiscal deficit. That’s a good sign. What’s equally refreshing is that off-budget expenses have been drawn into the budget numbers, thus boosting the credibility of India’s fiscal math. Large deficits do entail risks, but these will probably be outweighed by the gains. All in all, it’s a bet likely to come good.

