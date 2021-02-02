Sharp and spot on

The Union budget unveiled on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is decisive and sharp in its effort to go all out with big money to put a big crisis behind us. Our covid-hit economy needed a significant stimulus and it’s here at last. Capital expenditure is slated to rise handsomely, with healthcare, infrastructure, rural development, and education expected to benefit from the Centre’s increased outlays. These are well picked sectors. Big spending here can multiply incomes and revive demand that was repressed by the pandemic’s direct fallout and the uncertainty it threw us into. If private investment joins the action, so much the better.