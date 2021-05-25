Shut the back door

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday stayed an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that had directed lenders of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), which went bust in 2019 and was pushed into bankruptcy proceedings, to consider a proposal by its promoter Kapil Wadhawan to repay the entire principal amount that was due to them through an upfront transfer and staggered payments over several years.

The stay comes as a relief. It was awkward of the NCLT to have let Wadhawan get into the reckoning to acquire a financier that ran aground under his stewardship in the first place. Had he been able to regain control of DHFL, it would have set a precedent for other borrowers to take India’s bankruptcy code lightly. If owners can simply re-buy businesses relieved of some debt after defaulting on their obligations, the code could turn into a debt writing-off device. That would defeat its purpose, which is to place failed enterprises in competent hands for revival. The NCLT order was unfair to bidders that had been trying to take the business over and make a go of it. Thankfully, better sense has prevailed and the code has survived a scare.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.