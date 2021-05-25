Shut the back door

The stay comes as a relief. It was awkward of the NCLT to have let Wadhawan get into the reckoning to acquire a financier that ran aground under his stewardship in the first place. Had he been able to regain control of DHFL, it would have set a precedent for other borrowers to take India’s bankruptcy code lightly. If owners can simply re-buy businesses relieved of some debt after defaulting on their obligations, the code could turn into a debt writing-off device. That would defeat its purpose, which is to place failed enterprises in competent hands for revival. The NCLT order was unfair to bidders that had been trying to take the business over and make a go of it. Thankfully, better sense has prevailed and the code has survived a scare.

