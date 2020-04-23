Opinion | Signal of resolve

The Centre is finally showing signs of urgency in scaling back its expenses to make funds available for the covid-19 crisis. Till July 2021, it has put on hold a planned hike in dearness allowance and relief for 11.3 million government employees and pensioners. This could save the government ₹37,500 crore, reportedly. If states follow suit, another ₹82,500 crore could be set aside for other worthy purposes by this increment freeze. Those among us who lose out may respond with dismay, but they would surely recognize the dire circumstances the country is in. Moreover, given the huge sums of money that have to be mobilized, they may need to brace themselves for actual pay cuts, just as many in the private sector have had to suffer. At least they will not be laid off, a fate that could befall millions of others.