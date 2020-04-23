Opinion | Signal of resolve

Opinion | Signal of resolve1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2020, 10:31 PM IST
Till July 2021, Centre has put on hold a planned hike in dearness allowance and relief for 11.3 million government employees and pensioners
The Centre is finally showing signs of urgency in scaling back its expenses to make funds available for the covid-19 crisis. Till July 2021, it has put on hold a planned hike in dearness allowance and relief for 11.3 million government employees and pensioners. This could save the government ₹37,500 crore, reportedly. If states follow suit, another ₹82,500 crore could be set aside for other worthy purposes by this increment freeze. Those among us who lose out may respond with dismay, but they would surely recognize the dire circumstances the country is in. Moreover, given the huge sums of money that have to be mobilized, they may need to brace themselves for actual pay cuts, just as many in the private sector have had to suffer. At least they will not be laid off, a fate that could befall millions of others.
Now that the government has signalled its resolve to work out ways to save the economy, it should put all its discretionary spending for the year up for review. There is much scope to postpone expenditure. Unproductive subsidies need to go. Big-budget projects can be shelved. In fact, the Union budget should be reworked. This is an emergency like none other.