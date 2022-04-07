Singapore formula

Indian metropolitan traffic could do with some experiments in road pricing, enabled by satellite-linked software systems. Climate pressure may argue for a trial run, but we’d need green and efficient public transport options first. And a public debate on such ideas

Traffic exasperation is back to pre-pandemic levels in India, turning thoughts towards places where wheels stay rolling for most of the way. On policy watch should be Singapore, an avid user of road rationing. Its mixed model combines market devices with a licence raj. Not only does it charge for street usage, but with the dynamic pricing of routes acting as a live decongestant, it caps the aggregate number of vehicles allowed. Licence holders squat on their right to own a car, while the few licences released every now and then get costlier as demand rises. The prized right to car ownership in Singapore went up this week to S$100,000. The car one goes on to buy could be worth a fraction of this money, though people who can afford it would probably opt for a luxury marque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is Singapore’s policy worthy of emulation? Indian metropolitan traffic could do with some experiments in road pricing, enabled by satellite-linked software systems. But car licences would be far too elitist, especially if the system favours the status quo and erects rising barriers for aspirants. Climate pressure may argue for a trial run, but we’d need green and efficient public transport options first. And a public debate on such ideas.

Is Singapore's policy worthy of emulation? Indian metropolitan traffic could do with some experiments in road pricing, enabled by satellite-linked software systems. But car licences would be far too elitist, especially if the system favours the status quo and erects rising barriers for aspirants. Climate pressure may argue for a trial run, but we'd need green and efficient public transport options first. And a public debate on such ideas.

