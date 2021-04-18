In suggestions on fighting covid reportedly made on Sunday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh said the government should state the quantity of vaccines ordered, the delivery schedule, and how these would be distributed for states to plan better. Also, states should have the flexibility to decide jab-eligibility criteria, and vaccine makers should be supported with funds and other aid to expand capacity and raise output. Among other measures, Singh also asked for the invocation of a legal provision for compulsory licensing to widen our manufacturing base.

This is sensible advice, and party politics must be kept aside in evaluating what’s best for our collective interest. The points made by Singh should be up for consideration, at the very least. If our states had timely clarity on vaccine supplies, they would surely do a better job of immunization. Also, circumstances do differ from one state to another, and we should rethink our one-size-fits-all approach on who can get a shot. As for easing our vaccine shortage, we must not let a capital crunch get in the way. In this context, what might also merit a go-ahead is a private market for vaccines.

