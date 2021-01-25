Sisyphean challenge

The more this happens, the more Sisyphean does our challenge of forging a border truce with China look. There have been nine rounds of talks with our northern neighbour since the June aggression in eastern Ladakh which claimed lives on both sides of the Line of Actual Control. Diplomats and military commanders have been at work resolving any ambiguity over what territory belongs to which country. But the boulder keeps rolling back from the summit. Today, China looks no closer to vacating Indian territory in Ladakh. Its economic success may have given it the confidence to play the regional bully, but Beijing should not assume it can get away with it. The price it pays could end up higher than what it estimates.

