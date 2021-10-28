Slow charge

It’s true that EV offerings so far can’t match the price-value equation of fossil-fuel vehicles at the car market’s entry-level, which Maruti dominates. Also, it will be a while before reliable networks of EV charging points or battery-replacement stations sprout. All this should temper expectations of a rapid switchover to exhaust-free personal mobility. Yet, it may prove hard for Maruti to catch up with early EV entrants if an inflexion in demand occurs before it’s ready for it, and so it can’t afford to lag other players on EV technology for long. Its experiment with an electric version of its Wagon-R model was not very impressive. Whether it must count on its research and development or go tech shopping, India’s car market leader must plan its EV approach watchfully. There’s no guarantee that leadership in one era will last for another.