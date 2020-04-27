Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers was expected to indicate whether or not India’s lockdown would be lifted after 3 May. On that score, it did not disappoint. Modi, it seems, has asked states to prepare a plan for a partial lifting of the shutdown. To do so, different regions would be categorized into red, orange and green zones based on infection risk. Green zones may open, orange ones may see some relaxations, but the red ones may have to stay closed.

This looks like a good strategy. It retains safety standards and also allows economic activity to resume in large parts of India. There will still be the risk of subsequent covid waves, but so long as the medical system is prepared for them, this should not be as big a worry as it was a month ago. The urgency at this juncture is to get India’s economy up and running. This can be done with adequate hygiene and distancing safeguards at workplaces. Authorities will need to monitor green and orange zones for any change in their risk profiles. This requires tests on a vast scale. If these can be done on a statistically sound basis, there should be little confusion over the status of an area.

