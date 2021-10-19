Smile, Mumbai

Homebuyers in Mumbai aren’t too happy, it seems. According to an internet survey by UK firm Online Mortgage Advisor, they are the world’s unhappiest new homeowners. Those in Atlanta and Sydney are placed second and third on being joyless, while homes in Barcelona and Florence evoke the most happiness. Like much else picked off the web, the sample data that led to these conclusions didn’t involve a questionnaire. Instead, it’s a marvel of artificial intelligence.

These ranks were derived by comparing levels of joy detected among recent homebuyers by Microsoft’s Azure facial recognition software in geo-tagged pictures posted on Instagram with the average happiness found among users of this image-sharing app. The scores arrived at by scanning emotions this way showed wide variations from city to city. Of Indian cities on this chart, Surat features as the globe’s fifth unhappiest. Our sad showing is redeemed to an extent by Chandigarh, whose new homeowners are the fifth happiest, according to the survey, and Jaipur, whose residents are the tenth most joyful. Or so says a face scanner. Now, if we could only get Mumbaikars to smile more on social media, we’d be doing a lot better.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.