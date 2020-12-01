Sobering forecast

It’s unclear if the OECD has taken note of India’s latest gross domestic product data that showed a smaller-than-expected decline. Yet, the broad picture seems to be of an economy still wracked by some uncertainty. True, a few recent indicators have raised hopes of a sharp recovery, but such signals have been patchy, at best. November’s goods and services tax collection figure, for instance, exceeded the ₹1-trillion mark for the second successive month. Railway freight recorded a bounce, too. Manufacturing has held up, even if a bit too unevenly. What remains unclear is whether a recent demand revival will flag. Pay-cheque compression could yet see a post-festive return of thrift and the related paradox that Keynes warned of. All in all, it still seems too early to say if we’ll escape a near double-digit contraction this fiscal year.