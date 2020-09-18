Socially distanced football

Red cards or yellow, footballers are known to play rough. The typical playbook features a range of moves that are seen to make for victory, from a shoulder nudge to a boot-stud attack, with the odd innovation thrown in. Who can forget Zidane’s head-butt in the 2006 FIFA World Cup? But covid has ripped up that playbook, leaving us with some spectacular results. A recent club-level match in Germany ended with a score board of 37 goals to nil. What’s going on?

One answer is that coronavirus has turned football matches into such a gentlemanly affair that cricket now seems like a game of brutes. But that’s only half an answer, at least in the case of the match we’re talking about. Ripdorf, the German club that conceded more than three dozen goals, had reportedly been warned that their SV Holdenstedt II opponents’ previous match had put them in contact with someone who tested covid-positive. So Ripdorf, which failed to get the tie postponed, did a sensible thing. It adapted its game plan to minimize risk. This was done by fielding just seven players—the mandatory minimum—and ensuring that an adequate distance was maintained from each opponent on the field. Holdenstedt, apparently, did not judge it necessary to follow a symmetrical strategy. After all, they’d already been exposed.

The match must’ve been quite a sight. Ripdorf put the ball in play, retreated to the sidelines and got drawn into action only on occasions that allowed a two-metre distance from Holdenstedt jerseys. It was asymmetric hardball at its best, perhaps even fodder for a hybrid strategy—with disinformation put out to soften up the other side.





