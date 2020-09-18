Socially distanced football

One answer is that coronavirus has turned football matches into such a gentlemanly affair that cricket now seems like a game of brutes. But that’s only half an answer, at least in the case of the match we’re talking about. Ripdorf, the German club that conceded more than three dozen goals, had reportedly been warned that their SV Holdenstedt II opponents’ previous match had put them in contact with someone who tested covid-positive. So Ripdorf, which failed to get the tie postponed, did a sensible thing. It adapted its game plan to minimize risk. This was done by fielding just seven players—the mandatory minimum—and ensuring that an adequate distance was maintained from each opponent on the field. Holdenstedt, apparently, did not judge it necessary to follow a symmetrical strategy. After all, they’d already been exposed.