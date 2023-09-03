comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Solar gazing
Back

Saturday saw the blast-off of India’s solar observatory Aditya-L1. In about four months, it is expected to reach its destination 1.5 million km from the earth, Lagrange Point 1. This is not too Icarian, as the Sun is 100 times the distance away. It’s cool enough for lenses to survive. It also makes a good vantage point, as the mutual gravity of the earth and the sun will hold it “in place", at least in the sense of orbiting the bright orb alongside our planet at the same pace, keeping its fuel bills low. Once in place, our new orbiter will study the solar corona (outer part), photosphere (sun’s surface), chromosphere (a plasma layer in between), etc., to better understand solar flares and other events that can impact earthly weather and risk damaging other satellites in orbit. Advance alerts of radiation bursts, for example, could permit mitigative action. Moreover, with “thermal geo-engineering" now seen as more than just a last-resort or long-shot response to climate change, the more we know about the sun’s behaviour, the better it will be for everyone. Science gave us the industrial emissions that threaten us. It may yet offer us new ways to tackle today’s crisis of global warming.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 11:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App