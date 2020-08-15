India’s 74th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday come at a time the country is facing multiple challenges. If covid continues to rage and kill people, its impact on the economy and livelihoods has been harsh. Our army is locked in a tense stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with Chinese forces in Ladakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the occasion to send a message to two adversaries on either side of the Himalayas, China and Pakistan. “Those who challenge the country’s sovereignty, be it LoC or LAC, have been given a befitting reply in their own language," he said in his speech, made as usual from the Red Fort. Modi sought to reassure Indians anxious about coronavirus of a vaccine plan, declared a digital health initiative that would pool records onto a central network, pitched self-reliance as a kind of national mantra, and exhorted people to be vocal for local. He also asked Indian industry to make stuff for the rest of the world.

In the social sphere, he announced a panel that would look at revising the minimum age at which women are allowed to marry. As of now, it is 18, while it’s 21 for men, oddly. For one, we need parity. For another, raising it could combat hoary attitudes—in traditional settings—that result in girls being treated as burdens and “married off" early, often shortening their education. While a shift in legal limits won’t alter deeply-held beliefs, it may play a support role.

As for the economy, Modi laid emphasis on boosting infrastructure, spending on which might serve to jumpstart demand in some sectors by absorbing vast quantities of inputs and employing those most desperate for money. He spoke of a plan to integrate various modes of transport for the efficient carriage of goods. All this would call for further budgetary expansion at a time of strained finances. Economic management has rarely been so crucial to our future.

