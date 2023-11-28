S&P has upped its GDP forecast for India
Summary
- Our economy is projected to fare well despite global turbulence and monetary tightening.
The latest forecast for India’s economic growth by Standard & Poor’s is out. The global rating agency now sees India’s gross domestic product expanding 6.4% in 2023-24, up from the 6% it had pencilled in earlier. That’s a respectable bump-up and S&P attributes it to the robust momentum in the domestic economy, which seems to have offset headwinds on the export front and lived down high food inflation.