S&P has upped its GDP forecast for India

To be sure, this merely brings its forecast closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s 6.5% estimate. So, it might not be very eye-catching, after all. Yet, its raised expectation does help reinforce the reading that India’s economy is faring well. Next year, however, could be tougher. Weighed by the full effect of monetary tightening, global weaknesses amid intense geopolitical turmoil and a high base, S&P now forecasts India’s growth in 2024-25 at 6.4%, a good half-a-percentage-point lower than its previous estimate of 6.9%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}