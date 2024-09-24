Mint Quick Edit | Will SpiceJet’s funding refill keep it airborne?
Summary
- SpiceJet has raised ₹3,000 crore through a QIP and will also get ₹736 crore from an earlier round. To the extent the money keeps the carrier going, it’s good for India’s aviation market, four-fifths of which is with just two players now.
SpiceJet on Monday said it has raised ₹3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement that attracted marquee investors, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale. The embattled low-cost airline will also receive an additional ₹736 crore from an earlier round of funding.