Mint Quick Edit | Will SpiceJet’s funding refill keep it airborne?

The news sent shares of the company up more than 6% on the BSE. The financial refill should help the airline regain lost altitude. Its profitability has weakened amid a sharp decline in market share to just over 2% from above 10% back in 2021. Its woes stemmed mostly from the pandemic.

Also read: SpiceJet faces new insolvency case filed by software solutions startup Techjockey Service disruptions and engine troubles forced the grounding of many aircraft. Fresh funds for it should be welcomed by India’s aviation market, which has seen three air carriers fold up over the past decade, leaving it dominated by IndiGo and the Tata-owned Air India with its other airlines.