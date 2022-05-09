Splendid U-turn

We need not split hair over the nuance of how stoking “disaffection towards the government", as outlawed, differs from that against the state, which in turn differs from a legitimate critique levelled at either, to appreciate that anything which muzzles dissent goes against democracy. As trials can prove endless, being put in the dock is punitive in itself. This is awkward for a country that’s strong enough to secure itself from plots hatched by individuals. If malcontents commit injurious offences, nab them under other laws. Stray expressions of discontent mustn’t stay exposed to seditious interpretation, a real risk in times inflected by a form of hyper-nationalism that often ends up projecting sectarian interests as the nation’s own. A rethink is sorely needed.