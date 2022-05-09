Splendid U-turn

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stray expressions of discontent mustn’t stay exposed to seditious interpretation, a real risk in times inflected by a form of hyper-nationalism that often ends up projecting sectarian interests as the nation’s own
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
At last, India’s government has promised to review Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code. The provisions of this sedition law will be reconsidered, as the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday. This reverses the stance it took last week when the administration argued that the section’s validity was long settled and had “withstood the test of time". The apex court had been petitioned to scrap the law or render it ineffective.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
At last, India’s government has promised to review Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code. The provisions of this sedition law will be reconsidered, as the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday. This reverses the stance it took last week when the administration argued that the section’s validity was long settled and had “withstood the test of time". The apex court had been petitioned to scrap the law or render it ineffective.
We need not split hair over the nuance of how stoking “disaffection towards the government", as outlawed, differs from that against the state, which in turn differs from a legitimate critique levelled at either, to appreciate that anything which muzzles dissent goes against democracy. As trials can prove endless, being put in the dock is punitive in itself. This is awkward for a country that’s strong enough to secure itself from plots hatched by individuals. If malcontents commit injurious offences, nab them under other laws. Stray expressions of discontent mustn’t stay exposed to seditious interpretation, a real risk in times inflected by a form of hyper-nationalism that often ends up projecting sectarian interests as the nation’s own. A rethink is sorely needed.
We need not split hair over the nuance of how stoking “disaffection towards the government", as outlawed, differs from that against the state, which in turn differs from a legitimate critique levelled at either, to appreciate that anything which muzzles dissent goes against democracy. As trials can prove endless, being put in the dock is punitive in itself. This is awkward for a country that’s strong enough to secure itself from plots hatched by individuals. If malcontents commit injurious offences, nab them under other laws. Stray expressions of discontent mustn’t stay exposed to seditious interpretation, a real risk in times inflected by a form of hyper-nationalism that often ends up projecting sectarian interests as the nation’s own. A rethink is sorely needed.