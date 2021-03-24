Spooked investors

India’s benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 1.7% on Wednesday, its sharpest drop in about a month. As the covid caseload grows and new and perhaps more infectious strains of coronavirus get detected, investors appear to be worried. With the Centre having directed states to impose restrictions on large festive gatherings, the prospect of lockdown-like curbs looks worryingly possible.

Global cues have weakened, too. Mass immunization drives have struggled to play catch-up with infections raging with renewed vigour across Europe, Brazil, the US and Turkey. In India, we risk being hit by a double whammy. Not only is our economic recovery under threat but our stock market boom could also go bust should the West’s policy of ultra-easy money boomerang. It’s not just investors who need to be on high alert.

