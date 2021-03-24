Spooked investors

Global cues have weakened, too. Mass immunization drives have struggled to play catch-up with infections raging with renewed vigour across Europe, Brazil, the US and Turkey. In India, we risk being hit by a double whammy. Not only is our economic recovery under threat but our stock market boom could also go bust should the West’s policy of ultra-easy money boomerang. It’s not just investors who need to be on high alert.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}