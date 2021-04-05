OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Spooky times

Spooky times

Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint
Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2021, 10:57 PM IST Livemint

With our second wave of covid eluding control, uncertainty levels have risen again amid a flurry of reimposed restrictions. Hotspots in a few industrial states are under partial lockdown, a word that administrators have tiptoed around, given the shudders it evokes

After dismal core sector output, the March reading of India’s Purchasing Managers Index for manufacturing is the latest to suggest our economic recovery might be losing steam. The index, released by IHS Markit on Monday, dropped to 55.4 last month from 57.5 in February. Though still above 50, indicative of order books filling up instead of thinning out, the latest figure is the lowest in seven months and stands out among Asian economies, which have mostly seen upturns sustain.

This is worrying. With our second wave of covid eluding control, uncertainty levels have risen again amid a flurry of reimposed restrictions. Hotspots in a few industrial states are under partial lockdown, a word that administrators have tiptoed around, given the shudders it evokes. Yet, the inspector-raj type authority assumed by local enforcers is enough to handicap a wide range of businesses. Even without a total clampdown, disruptions seem inevitable. Equity investors seem to have got unnerved, as seen in the tumbles taken by our stock market indices. It’s eerie that a daily case count of infections should act as a lead indicator for our economic prospects. But these are spooky times.

TRENDING STORIESSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout