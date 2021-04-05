After dismal core sector output, the March reading of India’s Purchasing Managers Index for manufacturing is the latest to suggest our economic recovery might be losing steam. The index, released by IHS Markit on Monday, dropped to 55.4 last month from 57.5 in February. Though still above 50, indicative of order books filling up instead of thinning out, the latest figure is the lowest in seven months and stands out among Asian economies, which have mostly seen upturns sustain.

This is worrying. With our second wave of covid eluding control, uncertainty levels have risen again amid a flurry of reimposed restrictions. Hotspots in a few industrial states are under partial lockdown, a word that administrators have tiptoed around, given the shudders it evokes. Yet, the inspector-raj type authority assumed by local enforcers is enough to handicap a wide range of businesses. Even without a total clampdown, disruptions seem inevitable. Equity investors seem to have got unnerved, as seen in the tumbles taken by our stock market indices. It’s eerie that a daily case count of infections should act as a lead indicator for our economic prospects. But these are spooky times.

