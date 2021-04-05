This is worrying. With our second wave of covid eluding control, uncertainty levels have risen again amid a flurry of reimposed restrictions. Hotspots in a few industrial states are under partial lockdown, a word that administrators have tiptoed around, given the shudders it evokes. Yet, the inspector-raj type authority assumed by local enforcers is enough to handicap a wide range of businesses. Even without a total clampdown, disruptions seem inevitable. Equity investors seem to have got unnerved, as seen in the tumbles taken by our stock market indices. It’s eerie that a daily case count of infections should act as a lead indicator for our economic prospects. But these are spooky times.

