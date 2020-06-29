Unlock 2.0: Spot the difference

Among the few things are that safe nowadays, we could safely wager that July is unlikely to be very different from June by way of extra space for social and commercial pursuits. The safety protocols that were in place earlier are to stay, which is welcome, except that a dangerous weariness with them appears to have set in. Too many seem to be letting their guard slip. The field of healthcare has begun to show signs of exhaustion in densely populated parts of the country, and this would not seem so daunting if a corona peak was within sight. It is not. What can plainly be seen, however, is that the State can’t do much more to stop covid-19. The onus is now on individuals. And science.