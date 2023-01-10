New Delhi: Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that India had increased the number of its crude oil suppliers from 27 countries in 2006-07 to 39 in 2021-22, with Columbia, Russia, Libya, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, among others, now part of the list. This expansion is commendable. More diversified supply lines help reduce Indian dependence on a few oil majors for meeting its oil import requirements and thereby also enhance energy security. As the West’s cornering of Russia has shown, we can rely neither on a stable world order for international commerce, as trade has been weaponized anew, nor on a limited set of suppliers at a time when geopolitical tensions have risen. While India buying oil cheaply from Russia helped cushion some of the ill effects of the price shock following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a recent price cap imposed by Europe on such imports has complicated the task of staying clear of Western sanctions. The background context of China and Russia challenging US dominance, even as climate action puts pressure on hydrocarbons, suggests that energy volatility could linger. Supply chain diversification is getting even more important.