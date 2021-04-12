Sputnik’s lift-off

To speed up inoculations now, we should allow other jabs in, too, perhaps even open a market up for them. With regulators keeping watch, we needn’t fear price-gouging

Russia’s Sputnik-V viral-vector covid vaccine may not be a trail-blazer, unlike the eponymous rockets that spearheaded its space programme in the 1950s and held much of the world in awe, but in these utilitarian times, all we need are immunity jabs that work. On Monday, this Russian vaccine got a key stamp of regulatory approval for emergency use in India. With this, we can hope to see it join Covishield and Covaxin in our arsenal against the covid pandemic. If all goes well, Hetero Biopharma and other local contract manufacturers should be able to churn out large volumes of it.

