Stability in focus

While the covid crisis is widely expected to leave our economy scarred in various ways, one big question is whether it would also leave us with worse risks of overall instability. The Reserve Bank of India’s latest financial stability report offers an assessment. Loans going bad are one point of worry. While gross bad loans as a proportion of total loans are seen as benign for now, the pandemic’s effect is projected to show up with a lag. In a severe scenario, this ratio could spike to a 25-year high of 14.8% by this September. Even a baseline case puts this figure at 13.5%, with state-run banks watching their asset quality fall more than private lenders.