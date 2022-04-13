Startup slip-ups

Charges of fudged accounts must be investigated by forensic auditors and findings revealed to all investors and stakeholders in Zilingo, not just the big ones that suspended Bose. Crucially, she deserves a fair hearing before anyone jumps to judgement. She has claimed this is a “witch hunt" in response to her complaints of harassment. Given how sinister some lopsided power equations can get, this angle needs to be probed as well. While the speed of her ouster may suggest image concerns getting the better of what’s just, Zilingo’s data filings do seem oddly sketchy. Sequoia Capital may be walking on eggshells, as this is the fourth firm in its investment portfolio to be hit by a scandal in recent times. But the truth must prevail.