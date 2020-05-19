Opinion | Startup trouble

Since such ventures lack the wherewithal of established businesses, they are especially vulnerable to such crises. Many operate on shoestring budgets, and while official schemes do exist for their funding, they depend on business accruals and tranches of venture capital to keep going. If their odds of success are seen to diminish, their supply of money often gets cut off. Entrepreneurs, of course, are no strangers to risk. But it would be unfortunate if a lot of dreams are wiped out by the circumstances that prevail. Perhaps the debt-averse among them could turn to banks, but would bankers be as receptive to innovative ideas—that most startups typically bet on—as risk-happy venture capitalists?