State Bank of India on Wednesday reported a market-outlook-beating 55% jump from a year earlier in net profit to its highest ever figure of ₹6,504 crore in the three months till 30 June. Net interest income, or the excess of interest received on loans over the interest paid on deposits, edged 3.7% higher to ₹27,638 crore. What’s also a big relief is its nearly 20% decline in provisions and contingencies even as gross bad loans as a proportion of total assets stood broadly stable at 5.3%.

These are cheery numbers that reflect well not just on State Bank’s performance, but also on the shape of the banking sector. If the sector’s biggest lender is faring well, it is likely others too would have seen their pain ease. Although the damage done by covid’s second wave in terms of its health impact was immense, the localized nature of physical curbs meant that supply disruptions were not too big a threat. This helped the economy show better resilience than it did during last year’s lockdown. Of course, economic uncertainty levels remain elevated, as do risks like inflation. Lending has turned quite retail-heavy, of late, given a slump in industrial demand for credit. That’s fine for now, but not forever.

