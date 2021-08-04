State Bank surprise

These are cheery numbers that reflect well not just on State Bank’s performance, but also on the shape of the banking sector. If the sector’s biggest lender is faring well, it is likely others too would have seen their pain ease. Although the damage done by covid’s second wave in terms of its health impact was immense, the localized nature of physical curbs meant that supply disruptions were not too big a threat. This helped the economy show better resilience than it did during last year’s lockdown. Of course, economic uncertainty levels remain elevated, as do risks like inflation. Lending has turned quite retail-heavy, of late, given a slump in industrial demand for credit. That’s fine for now, but not forever.

