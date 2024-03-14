Stock deflation: Sebi’s role

Livemint 1 min read 14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had pointed out signs of manipulation in small-stock listings. (PTI)
Summary

  • The Indian stock market is undergoing some turbulence with mid- and small-cap stocks falling sharply amid talk of a bubble. It’s earnings that must drive prices, not how much money there is in pursuit.

The Indian stock market is undergoing some turbulence. Its benchmark index fell 1.2% on Wednesday. The drop was steeper in the prices of mid- and small-cap stocks, whose indices went down by 4% and 5%, respectively. These losses come amid stress tests being conducted by mutual funds on a directive from the market regulator to assess how well they are placed to meet redemption demand should an exit rush ensue. 

This regulatory action by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was precautionary, as the sharp run-up in mid- and small-cap stocks that precipitated it had created concerns of a bubble. So, a market correction isn’t a surprise. Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had flagged exactly that risk earlier this week, pointing out signs of manipulation in small-stock listings. This may have served as a trigger for the sell-off. Otherwise, though, India Inc has been doing well. 

Veteran banker Uday Kotak’s statement that there’s no indication of a bubble perhaps needs to be seen in the context of larger businesses. Trouble usually arises when share prices become a simple function of the money chasing them rather than their earnings.

