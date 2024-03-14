Stock deflation: Sebi’s role
Summary
- The Indian stock market is undergoing some turbulence with mid- and small-cap stocks falling sharply amid talk of a bubble. It’s earnings that must drive prices, not how much money there is in pursuit.
The Indian stock market is undergoing some turbulence. Its benchmark index fell 1.2% on Wednesday. The drop was steeper in the prices of mid- and small-cap stocks, whose indices went down by 4% and 5%, respectively. These losses come amid stress tests being conducted by mutual funds on a directive from the market regulator to assess how well they are placed to meet redemption demand should an exit rush ensue.