Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Stock deflation: Sebi’s role

Stock deflation: Sebi’s role

Livemint

  • The Indian stock market is undergoing some turbulence with mid- and small-cap stocks falling sharply amid talk of a bubble. It’s earnings that must drive prices, not how much money there is in pursuit.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had pointed out signs of manipulation in small-stock listings.

The Indian stock market is undergoing some turbulence. Its benchmark index fell 1.2% on Wednesday. The drop was steeper in the prices of mid- and small-cap stocks, whose indices went down by 4% and 5%, respectively. These losses come amid stress tests being conducted by mutual funds on a directive from the market regulator to assess how well they are placed to meet redemption demand should an exit rush ensue.

The Indian stock market is undergoing some turbulence. Its benchmark index fell 1.2% on Wednesday. The drop was steeper in the prices of mid- and small-cap stocks, whose indices went down by 4% and 5%, respectively. These losses come amid stress tests being conducted by mutual funds on a directive from the market regulator to assess how well they are placed to meet redemption demand should an exit rush ensue.

This regulatory action by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was precautionary, as the sharp run-up in mid- and small-cap stocks that precipitated it had created concerns of a bubble. So, a market correction isn’t a surprise. Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had flagged exactly that risk earlier this week, pointing out signs of manipulation in small-stock listings. This may have served as a trigger for the sell-off. Otherwise, though, India Inc has been doing well.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

This regulatory action by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was precautionary, as the sharp run-up in mid- and small-cap stocks that precipitated it had created concerns of a bubble. So, a market correction isn’t a surprise. Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had flagged exactly that risk earlier this week, pointing out signs of manipulation in small-stock listings. This may have served as a trigger for the sell-off. Otherwise, though, India Inc has been doing well.

Veteran banker Uday Kotak’s statement that there’s no indication of a bubble perhaps needs to be seen in the context of larger businesses. Trouble usually arises when share prices become a simple function of the money chasing them rather than their earnings.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.