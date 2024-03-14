Stock deflation: Sebi’s role

This regulatory action by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was precautionary, as the sharp run-up in mid- and small-cap stocks that precipitated it had created concerns of a bubble. So, a market correction isn’t a surprise. Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had flagged exactly that risk earlier this week, pointing out signs of manipulation in small-stock listings. This may have served as a trigger for the sell-off. Otherwise, though, India Inc has been doing well.

Veteran banker Uday Kotak’s statement that there’s no indication of a bubble perhaps needs to be seen in the context of larger businesses. Trouble usually arises when share prices become a simple function of the money chasing them rather than their earnings.