Mint Quick Edit | Stock market drop: It isn’t about the economy
Summary
- India’s manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.5 in October, while the month’s GST mop-up stood at ₹1.87 trillion. Corporate earnings and urban consumption have shown signs of weakness and stock prices have slid, but this doesn’t reflect weakening confidence in our economy.
Even as the Indian stock market tumbles, the economy seems to be humming along, barring sporadic reports of sluggish consumption. Take the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reading for October released on Monday. The index, which is a gauge of the manufacturing sector’s health, climbed to 57.5 from 56.5 in September.