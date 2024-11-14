Opinion
Mint Quick Edit Stock slump: Are we staring at a bear market?
Summary
- The Nifty 50 index is down 10% from its September peak. As it usually takes a 20% loss for a bear market to be called, this is just a correction. But then again, share prices may need to slide further to reach globally competitive price-earning multiples.
India’s stock market indices have reached a milestone, with the Nifty 50 having lost a tenth of its peak value attained in late September. On Wednesday alone, this index shed 1.4% to reach 23,559, marking its fifth-consecutive session of decline.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more