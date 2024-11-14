India’s stock market indices have reached a milestone, with the Nifty 50 having lost a tenth of its peak value attained in late September. On Wednesday alone, this index shed 1.4% to reach 23,559, marking its fifth-consecutive session of decline.

By convention, a 10% fall is spoken of as a correction, which suggests a brief drop before a rally resumes, while a 20% drop from a recent peak is taken as a bear market signal, implying prolonged weakness. This correction began soon after China’s monetary stimulus package revived its stock market and lured global investors.

Foreign portfolio investors have been on a selling spree in India, with some of that money heading for Chinese equities trading at more attractive price-earning (PE) multiples.

Of course, domestic money continues to flow into Indian shares, much of it investment plan-ordained, but if they must reach globally competitive PE multiples to attract global buyers again, then our market may have further to fall.

Whether an extended price slide casts a pall of gloom over investors at large may depend on how widely they appreciate the notion of a share having a “reasonable" price, above which it’s overpriced.