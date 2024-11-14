Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | Stock slump: Are we staring at a bear market?

Livemint

  • The Nifty 50 index is down 10% from its September peak. As it usually takes a 20% loss for a bear market to be called, this is just a correction. But then again, share prices may need to slide further to reach globally competitive price-earning multiples.

Gift this article

India’s stock market indices have reached a milestone, with the Nifty 50 having lost a tenth of its peak value attained in late September. On Wednesday alone, this index shed 1.4% to reach 23,559, marking its fifth-consecutive session of decline.

By convention, a 10% fall is spoken of as a correction, which suggests a brief drop before a rally resumes, while a 20% drop from a recent peak is taken as a bear market signal, implying prolonged weakness. This correction began soon after China’s monetary stimulus package revived its stock market and lured global investors.

Foreign portfolio investors have been on a selling spree in India, with some of that money heading for Chinese equities trading at more attractive price-earning (PE) multiples.

Also read: Stock market crash: Why did Sensex, Nifty 50 decline for 5th straight session today? Explained with four crucial reasons

Of course, domestic money continues to flow into Indian shares, much of it investment plan-ordained, but if they must reach globally competitive PE multiples to attract global buyers again, then our market may have further to fall.

Whether an extended price slide casts a pall of gloom over investors at large may depend on how widely they appreciate the notion of a share having a “reasonable" price, above which it’s overpriced.

