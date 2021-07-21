Storm in an icy cup

It’s seldom that we see brands mix business with politics. But Ben & Jerry’s, an American ice-cream business bought by Unilever in 2000, has kicked up a firestorm by withdrawing sales from the West Bank and Gaza, as these are territories occupied by Israel. Selling here would be “inconsistent" with its values, said the brand’s management, which had sold out to the multinational on the condition that it would retain its freedom over customer engagement. Its decision seems aimed at appealing to a global ‘woke’ audience, as it has done all along, who it may have reckoned would cheer.