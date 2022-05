India’s economic growth estimate for fiscal 2021-22 has been notched down a bit, from 8.9% announced back in February to 8.7% now, according to data released on Tuesday by the statistics ministry. On a base that covid shrank by 6.6% in 2020-21, it would still mean an economy a slight bit larger than its pre-pandemic size in real terms. This is a relief in itself. We would have done better had Omicron and the Ukraine war’s harsh impact not dampened our recovery, letting us achieve an expansion pegged at just 4.1% in the quarter ended 31 March.

With two years lost to the pandemic, we need to clamber onto a rapid-growth trajectory again. This calls for a spring-back not just from covid, but also from a slump that began about five years ago and led to sub-4% expansion in 2019-20. While a big fiscal and monetary push has been made, we also face the adverse after-effects of relief measures taken globally. We may not be headed for stagflation, but price instability is a big threat and lending rates may need to rise sharply. This year’s Budget strategy of sparking a major revival of private investment confronts new headwinds as the worldwide excesses of stimulus efforts kick in.