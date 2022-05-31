Strategy headwinds

With two years lost to the pandemic, we need to clamber onto a rapid-growth trajectory again. This calls for a spring-back not just from covid, but also from a slump that began about five years ago and led to sub-4% expansion in 2019-20. While a big fiscal and monetary push has been made, we also face the adverse after-effects of relief measures taken globally. We may not be headed for stagflation, but price instability is a big threat and lending rates may need to rise sharply. This year’s Budget strategy of sparking a major revival of private investment confronts new headwinds as the worldwide excesses of stimulus efforts kick in.