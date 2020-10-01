Strong PMI fresh sign of improving economy

After the Mint macro tracker, another key gauge of manufacturing activity in India suggests economic activity is improving. The IHS-Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56.8 in September, the highest since January 2012. This marked the second-straight month of expansion—a print above 50 reflects an expansion while one below indicates contraction. That order book volumes rose aided by a rebound in export demand suggests overseas appetite for Indian goods is recovering. If this demand sustains, it should brighten hope of some support for our economy at a time when local growth drivers seem clouded by uncertainty.

On a sobering note, though, the sharp rise in manufacturing activity did not lead to an increase in headcount, as one would have expected. On the contrary, September marked the sixth-straight month of employment reduction. This suggests that the rise in broader activity could have been a result of manufacturers anticipating higher demand during the upcoming festive season. Whether the demand actually materializes, however, remains to be seen. Income uncertainty, as evidenced by payroll reductions, could weigh on consumption. Another explanation for factories refraining from hiring new staff could be the constraints on capacity utilization caused by social distancing requirements. If these were indeed in play, then hiring prospects might not improve for some more months as the covid pandemic is showing little signs of abating.

The view that demand may not accelerate anytime soon amid the pandemic-driven uncertainties is reinforced by a project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). It shows that companies remain wary of making fresh investment commitments. According to CMIE, public as well as state-run firms announced projects worth ₹59,000 crores in the July-September quarter. This was down 82% from a year earlier and 15% from the previous quarter. Unle new investments, any economic recovery will be hard to sustain.

