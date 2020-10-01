Strong PMI fresh sign of improving economy

On a sobering note, though, the sharp rise in manufacturing activity did not lead to an increase in headcount, as one would have expected. On the contrary, September marked the sixth-straight month of employment reduction. This suggests that the rise in broader activity could have been a result of manufacturers anticipating higher demand during the upcoming festive season. Whether the demand actually materializes, however, remains to be seen. Income uncertainty, as evidenced by payroll reductions, could weigh on consumption. Another explanation for factories refraining from hiring new staff could be the constraints on capacity utilization caused by social distancing requirements. If these were indeed in play, then hiring prospects might not improve for some more months as the covid pandemic is showing little signs of abating.