Strong resolve

Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on India’s military standoff with China signalled a firm resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty at all cost. Talks at various levels are on and, if a peaceful resolution is found, it will serve both sides well. However, given our adversary’s sustained military buildup in the Ladakh region, and its incursions, we must be prepared for further aggression. In Beijing, political pressure is said to be mounting on Chinese President Xi Jinping for pointless adventurism against India. If he succumbs to the reckless temptation of using firepower, our armed forces will have to respond with all their might.