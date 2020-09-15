Strong resolve

Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on India’s military standoff with China signalled a firm resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty at all cost. Talks at various levels are on and, if a peaceful resolution is found, it will serve both sides well. However, given our adversary’s sustained military buildup in the Ladakh region, and its incursions, we must be prepared for further aggression. In Beijing, political pressure is said to be mounting on Chinese President Xi Jinping for pointless adventurism against India. If he succumbs to the reckless temptation of using firepower, our armed forces will have to respond with all their might.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on India’s military standoff with China signalled a firm resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty at all cost. Talks at various levels are on and, if a peaceful resolution is found, it will serve both sides well. However, given our adversary’s sustained military buildup in the Ladakh region, and its incursions, we must be prepared for further aggression. In Beijing, political pressure is said to be mounting on Chinese President Xi Jinping for pointless adventurism against India. If he succumbs to the reckless temptation of using firepower, our armed forces will have to respond with all their might.

With question hour suspended, though, the minister’s declaration appeared to leave opposition leaders unsatisfied. There were some important matters on which clarifications were expected. Whether Chinese troops had indeed taken occupation of Indian territory, for instance; and, if so, whether we had a recovery plan. Singh could have clarified the actual ground situation to put such questions to rest. Taking the House into confidence on such details would lend our national stance added strength.

With question hour suspended, though, the minister’s declaration appeared to leave opposition leaders unsatisfied. There were some important matters on which clarifications were expected. Whether Chinese troops had indeed taken occupation of Indian territory, for instance; and, if so, whether we had a recovery plan. Singh could have clarified the actual ground situation to put such questions to rest. Taking the House into confidence on such details would lend our national stance added strength. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in