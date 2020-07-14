Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Opinion | Stuck in first gear
Photo: Bloomberg

Opinion | Stuck in first gear

1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Livemint

SIAM does not expect to see a new sales peak for several years. This bodes poorly for India’s manufacturing sector and the rest of its economy

Fresh automobile sales figures from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) suggest a sputtering economy. On Tuesday, the automotive body released data for June, a month that marked the start of our “unlock" phase after a long corona lockdown. Hopes had arisen of a burst of pent-up demand, helped along by a new wave of demand for personal wheels, given the infection risks of public transport. The offtake of passenger vehicles, however, was only half the figure of June 2019.

Fresh automobile sales figures from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) suggest a sputtering economy. On Tuesday, the automotive body released data for June, a month that marked the start of our “unlock" phase after a long corona lockdown. Hopes had arisen of a burst of pent-up demand, helped along by a new wave of demand for personal wheels, given the infection risks of public transport. The offtake of passenger vehicles, however, was only half the figure of June 2019.

SIAM does not expect to see a new sales peak for several years. This bodes poorly for India’s manufacturing sector and the rest of its economy. While July sales may be slightly better, given signs of an economic pickup, the expectation that seems to have fallen flat is that of people adopting personal vehicles in a big way to avoid corona exposure. Even if many more Indians would like their own set of wheels, they do not seem confident of being able to pay for it. Two-wheelers have performed relatively better, but this is probably because our rural sector has held up better than the rest of the country. All considered, a broad revival looks disappointingly distant.

SIAM does not expect to see a new sales peak for several years. This bodes poorly for India’s manufacturing sector and the rest of its economy. While July sales may be slightly better, given signs of an economic pickup, the expectation that seems to have fallen flat is that of people adopting personal vehicles in a big way to avoid corona exposure. Even if many more Indians would like their own set of wheels, they do not seem confident of being able to pay for it. Two-wheelers have performed relatively better, but this is probably because our rural sector has held up better than the rest of the country. All considered, a broad revival looks disappointingly distant.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated