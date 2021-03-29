Suez Crisis II: Marginal impact

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last Suez Crisis, back in 1956, marked the end of Britain’s authority across the high seas and consolidated America’s claim to top status. The latest choke of this vital canal, now soon to ease, did little but disrupt maritime trade, send some commodity prices up, and offer us the spectacle of a ship jam of proportions unseen on planet earth. This canal from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, which sees 19,000 ships pass annually and accounts for 12% of global trade by volume, got jammed on 23 March when a 400m long Japanese vessel called Ever Given got wedged diagonally across its breadth. Wind was to blame, said its operator. On Monday, news broke that the giant ship had been nudged out of entrapment, but it isn’t yet free, the passage remains blocked, and it's not clear when the Suez will be operational again.

In geopolitical terms, this crisis, to the extent it can be described as such, won’t merit even a footnote in history. In contrast with the one in 1956, though, this one may foreshadow rather than confirm a global power shift. Oil being priced in US dollars was part of a US-Saudi deal struck aboard a vessel in the same region. Today, China is the world’s biggest exporter, and wants its digital yuan to be the currency for world trade.

