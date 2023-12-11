Sugarcane held for sugar: Will ethanol fall short?
Summary
- Incentives could be deployed to ramp up ethanol volumes but it’s usually best to minimize policy distortions and let markets function freely.
India’s government has banned the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production in the current supply year that just began. The move was presumably in fear of a sugar output drop in the ongoing crushing season after a weak monsoon, particularly in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.